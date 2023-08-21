Little Caesars ‘Love Kitchen’ feeds Rockfordians in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Efforts to fight food insecurity were underway over the weekend when Little Caesars “Love Kitchen” stopped by Rockford Rescue Mission to provide meals for those in need.

Hot and ready pizzas, with a generous side of love, were served to community members suffering from mental health, homelessness or food instability at the mission. Donations of any kind make those they aid feel more like a part of the community.

“We serve 400 to 500 meals a day, so this is really going to help out the homeless, the hurting men, women and children in our area that really just need a meal,” Ted Tomita, chief development officer of Rockford Rescue Mission says. “Just the knowledge that people care about them, that they are loved, that they felt like they are part of the community when they see these wonderful donations.”

In partnership with the mission, the “Love Kitchen” provides a meal for individuals who participate in one of their life-recovery programs, or who are receiving aid from their services. Pizza is also offered to first responders, disaster survivors and military members, spreading love to anyone who needs it.

“The locations that we go to, they serve great meals but when they get a hot pizza, it really puts on a smile on their face,” Jeff O’Meara, ‘Love Kitchen’ truck driver says. “Just to have one person come up to me and say, “Thank you” means the world to me.”

On the road since 1985, two Little Caesar’s traveling kitchens deliver nourishment wherever they are needed. What began as a campaign titled, “Pizza for People,” turned into a beloved addition to the already famous franchise.

Anyone can suggest a ‘Love Kitchen’ serving location here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.