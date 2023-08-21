Janesville police looking for public help for missing person

Police are looking for 55-year-old Tracy Snyder. He has brown hair, brown eyes, six feet tall,...
Police are looking for 55-year-old Tracy Snyder. He has brown hair, brown eyes, six feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.(Janesville Police Department)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person this afternoon.

Police are looking for 55-year-old Tracy Snyder. He has brown hair, brown eyes, six feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

The last known contact with Snyder was on Aug. 8, 2023.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244, Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit a tip on their smartphone using the P3 app.

