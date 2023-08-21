Heat to break modestly, briefly Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot days have been, for the most part, few and far between this summer. That’s why Sunday’s heat may have taken some getting used to for many of us in the Stateline.

The 91° high temperature in Rockford was just the ninth 90°+ reading of 2023, and the first such day in August. Shockingly, the warmest reading we had registered this month, prior to Sunday, was just 85°, and that was over a week ago!

Those who aren’t a fan of the heat and humidity will be glad to know that a break is in store soon. Those who are fond of the heat and humidity will be glad to know that the break is to be a brief one, and a modest one at that. Even hotter air is due in sooner rather than later.

Winds have shifted to the east, and are now blowing off of Lake Michigan, allowing slightly cooler and less humid air to push inland. It won’t be cool by any means, but it’s to be a bit less oppressive over the course of the next 24 hours or so.

Sunshine is to be abundant on Monday, though fair weather clouds will dot our landscape from time to time. Temperatures are to reach the upper 80s to near 90°, though humidity levels are to be considerably lower than those seen Sunday, as winds are to remain off of Lake Michigan.

From there, a major pattern change is to get underway. A major dome of heat is gripping the Plains states, and all signs point to a rapid expansion eastward of that dome beginning on Tuesday.

At ground level, winds are to shift back around to the south, blowing with more and more gusto by the day. Pair that with abundant sunshine, and what you get is a massive upswing in temperatures.

Not only that, humidity levels are to surge as well. Between Tuesday and Thursday, we’re to expect oppressive to potentially downright unbearable humidity levels, every bit as intense as those witnessed here Sunday.

The combination of heat and humidity expected during that timeframe shows a distinct possibility of being a dangerous one. With that in mind, the National Weather Service has already put out Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches beginning Tuesday, and likely continuing through Thursday. It’s entirely possible these may need to be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning in the days to come, though that remains to be seen.

Our current forecast calls for high temperatures to reach 97° Tuesday with peak heat indices reaching 110°. Wednesday’s forecast high temperature of 100° would fall just one degree shy of a record. Heat indices of up to 114° are possible then. Thursday won’t be much better. The current forecast calls for a high of 102°, which would tie the record for August 24, and a peak heat index of 113°, thanks to SLIGHTLY lower humidity.

Obviously, this kind of heat is nothing to mess with, so please adhere to the common heat safety tips in the graphic below.

Much cooler air arrives just in time for the weekend.

