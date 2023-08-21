Flinn Middle School preps incoming sixth graders with ‘Falcon Frenzy’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Formerly known as “bootcamp,” Flinn Middle School of Rockford hosts its 4th annual Future Falcon Frenzy to prepare incoming sixth graders for the first days of school.

Teachers and staff welcome the sixth graders with all kinds of activities and fun. The faculty spends these next few days focusing on community and team building rather than school. Introducing students to teachers and upperclassmen ahead of Flinn returning back to school on Aug. 31 helps to make the transition from fifth to sixth grade much easier. Language Arts teacher Katy Griffin says teachers and staff are always there to help students adjust to their first days of middle school, but she offers advice to those who might be too nervous to speak to a teacher.

“Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Most of our seventh and eighth graders are really friendly students; so go up to an upperclassman if you don’t want to approach an adult, “Griffin says. “Just be excited to be here. There’s nothing to be nervous about and we’re excited to have you for another school year.”

Students split off into groups to participate in each set of activities, inside and out. In the school, students are given a tour of the building, giving them a head start on navigating tricky halls. Teachers also prepare students for the intimidating task of opening their locker for the first time, a feat that is far scarier than it may seem. Outside staff-lead teambuilding activities to help students get to know each other better. Students discover personal facts about each other in games where they rearrange themselves based on birthdays, hobbies and more. Each student also gets a t-shirt to tie dye, getting them in the mood for some school spirit.

“Talk to the people in your classes, make some friends, get to know some people, go out for a sport, or go out for like chess club, or art club and really get into school because it can be a lot of fun once you’re participating.” Kim Lake, school counselor says.

Future Falcon Frenzy invites all sixth graders to attend from Monday, August 21 to Thursday, August 24.

