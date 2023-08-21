Creative rafters travel 1.65 miles on the Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders say 21 rafts traveled for 1.65 miles on the Rock River, starting at the Auburn Street Bridge and ending at Prairie Street Brewing Company in Rockford to prove the world their creative talents have what it takes to complete the challenge.

Hundreds of people line up along the Rock River and at Prairie Street Brewing Company to see all of the different types of rafts people come up with.

“It’s a good reason to just get a lot of our community out enjoying that river,” said Reed Sjostrom, Prairie Street Brewing Company co-founder.

The goal of the Anything That Floats event is for people to show off their inner creative talents, either through completely building a boat themselves or simply decorating one.

“It’s just fun to just see the diversity of the people lining up along the river and getting out and enjoying time together and then honestly, we have some pretty awesome rafts this year,” said Amy McIntyre, Anything That Floats committee member.

The number one rule for rafters is no engines or power source allowed.

“Some people paddle, some people pedal, some people just float,” Sjostrom said.

The raft race was a popular event from the 1970s to the 1990s, but leaders say now it’s time for a new generation to enjoy an event that has returned for a fifth year.

“Myself and few of the other committee members that decided like hey, we need to bring this back to Rockford and get everybody out here enjoying the beautiful river,” Sjostrom said.

Mcntyre says she is blown away by how many came out to support the event and see all of the creativeness.

“That’s what makes it worth it, all of the time and energy that goes into planning these events to see everybody come out and enjoy it,” she said.

Funds raised from the event will go toward several local organizations including Ski Broncs, Rockford 4th of July and the Rock River Trail Initiative.

The raft that crossed the finish line first finished in 36 minutes while the raft came in last place didn’t reach the finish line for 1 hour and 50 minutes.

