Beloit man faces attempted child abduction charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A Beloit man faces multiple felony charges after an attempted abduction Friday.

Janesville police say Daryl Holloway, 55, of Beloit, was taken into custody after he tried to kidnap a young girl from the area of N. Crosby Avenue and Bond Place in Janesville.

Police say Holloway followed the girl in his car, trying to solicit her to smoke marijuana. When the girl refused, police say Holloway got out of the vehicle and grabbed the girl by her wrist.

Police say a bystander heard the girl scream and ran over to help, causing Holloway to get back in the vehicle and take off.

Holloway is a convicted sex offender on parole through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He is on GPS monitoring and is prohibited from contacting or attempting to contact people under 18 years old.

He’s charged with child enticement, abduction of another’s child and probation violation.

