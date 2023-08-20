Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people have serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident in Rockford early Saturday afternoon.

The Blackhawk Fire Department was called just before 1 p.m. for an accident at Montague Rd. and Meridian Rd. for an accident between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Crews found the bike on the ground and the two people on the motorcycle were injured. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were seven people in the SUV. All of them had no injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident. Authorities say this is the second serious accident at this intersection in the last week. They urge drivers to be aware and look twice because it could save a life.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.