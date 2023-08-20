Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Rockford

motorcycle crash graphic.
motorcycle crash graphic.(MGN Graphics.)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two people have serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle accident in Rockford early Saturday afternoon.

The Blackhawk Fire Department was called just before 1 p.m. for an accident at Montague Rd. and Meridian Rd. for an accident between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Crews found the bike on the ground and the two people on the motorcycle were injured. They were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. There were seven people in the SUV. All of them had no injuries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the accident. Authorities say this is the second serious accident at this intersection in the last week. They urge drivers to be aware and look twice because it could save a life.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Auburn High School teacher was taken into custody Friday on grooming charges.
Former Rockford high school teacher charged with grooming
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Transforming neighborhoods struck by violent crime into safe spaces for all is the goal of the...
Rockford Neighborhoods with high crime rates get help from the city
Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved...
Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’

Latest News

An Auburn High School teacher was taken into custody Friday on grooming charges.
Former Rockford high school teacher charged with grooming
Internet scams come in many forms. They’re all-over social media, as well as phone messages and...
Online scams target teenagers
Internet scams come in many forms. They’re all-over social media, as well as phone messages and...
Online scams target teenagers
The Illinois Grocery Initiative is the latest expansion of our holistic approach to ensuring...
Pritzker signs legislation to help food deserts in Illinois