Rockford Church help students look their best for the start of the school year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Faith Missionary Baptist church hosted a school supply giveaway and free haircuts Saturday.

Pastor Corey Brackenridge says it’s important to offer free haircuts in addition to free school supplies. This is because some families might not be able to afford a haircut for their children on top of buying them school supplies. He also says that crime is on the rise and the church’s goal is to unite the neighborhood and work with schools near the church to help students deal with any trauma they might have.

“We’ll be sending some circles and doing circle work with them to see what’s going on because they are dealing with trauma. I’d like to meet the principals, the staff, the dean and all those to build them to build a relationship to let them know we are at the top of the hill to assist them in any way possible.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.