Mass shooting in Milwaukee leaves 9 injured

Nine people were shot and injured in a mass shooting near 14th and Burnham Saturday night, according to Milwaukee police.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Milwaukee Saturday night, TMJ4 reports.

The shooting happened near 14th and Burnham around 11:43 p.m., TMJ4 said.

The victims range from ages 16 to 42. Six men and three women were shot and injured, according to TMJ4. Police say all of the victims are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police told TMJ4 they are seeking ‘unknown suspects.’

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

