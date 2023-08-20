ICNA Relief Rockford gives away 500 backpacks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Islamic Circle of North America’s (ICNA) local chapter hosted a back-to-school giveaway with at least 500 backpacks full of school supplies.

It’s part of a nationwide effort from the organization to ensure students from underserved communities are prepared to succeed for the upcoming school year.

“I know some kids and unfortunately, they can’t afford a new backpack every year. It makes a huge different and that’s given me a lot of encouragement to keep doing it because it costs a lot of time and money. but to know the smile on the face,” says ICNA Relief Rockford President Dr. Khalid Siddiqui.

Saturday’s event also includes a community resource fair. The YWCA Northwestern Illinois was one of the attendees.

“These events are very important for the youth to get connected with their classmates, with the community. It helps their families, parents become more connected to the community and find out about services like ours that could help them out in the long run,” says YWCA Literacy Coordinator Sarah Catafu.

