Countdown to kickoff: Du-Pec anchored by both lines heading into 2023

Coaches and players shared their praise for Du-Pec’s offensive and defensive lines
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - A lot of opponents will look to focus on Du-Pec junior quarterback Cooper Hoffman this season, and rightfully so. The coach’s son shined in his first year as a starter under center as just a sophomore, taking over for his Brother Hunter who became a QB at Central College.

But the excitement from the team is for what’s ahead of Hoffman, literally.

“They’re a very athletic (offensive) line,” Du-Pec QB Cooper Hoffman said. “And they’re able to pull and do all the things we need them to do and they’re still big enough to keep me protected in the pocket and let me throw the ball a little bit.”

“I feel like our (offensive) line is going to surprise people,” Du-Pec RG/DT Grant Johnson said. “All skill-wise, we got pretty good, I’m excited to see our team play.”

But the offensive line isn’t the only group getting recognized during fall camp.

“I think we got some defensive linemen that can wreak some havoc, too,” Du-Pec head coach Tyler Hoffman said. “May not be as well known as some of the guys we had last year but I think they’re ready for their opportunity.”

As for why both of these groups are succeeding? The answer may lie in the weight room.

“I think it starts back in January in the weight room. We’ve always had good buy-in in the weight room but this buy-in by this group has been exceptional,” coach Hoffman said.

