Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Rockford partners with local animal sanctuary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local Blain’s Farm & Fleet location partners with R&R Animal Sanctuary in Poplar Grove to help residents find a furry friend or a ‘purr’-fect pal.

This is part of a nationwide effort at select Farm & Fleet stores to have adoptable animals in the store and for residents to talk with people from animal shelters about pet adoption.

R&R Sanctuary brought some dogs and cats to the store for people to look at.

“Who’s not in a good mood when you see puppies and kitties right? It’s a feel-good feeling and when you come in and you have things for people to see versus us just standing at a table it makes a big difference too because we do just go and stand and set up a table but a little foot traffic, but bring out the puppies and the kitties, instant showstopper,” says R&R Animal Sanctuary Owner Renee Harvey.

