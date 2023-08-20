Bethany United Church hosts back to school giveaway

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Leon, an artist known as “The Ville” partners with Bethany United Church for a back-to-school giveaway.

The event is in its second year, and it’s grown tremendously from year one. Last year they gave away 100 backpacks to students in all the Freeport School Districts. This year it jumped to 350 backpacks.

“The Ville” says he does this event to get Freeport residents involved in the community. He’s also planning another event at the end of the school year for students to end the year on the right foot.

“I want Freeport to know that we matter. Us as people. Us as voices. Us being the community, the ones actually being out here putting our footwork in. We are the important ones, so I want to make sure we give back to the people that are important.”

