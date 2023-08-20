250 people participate in RAMP’s 815 River Run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 250 people run, walk or wheel Saturday afternoon for RAMP’s 10th Annual 815 River Run.

Proceeds from this event fund the organization’s programs for people in the community who have a disability.

RAMP’s Development Associate Abby Finley says one in four people in the Rockford community live with a disability so proceeds from Saturday’s event play an important role in the services they offer for youth and adults in addition to mental health services. Most of the funds come from the people who registered for a 3K, 5K or a half marathon.

People also had the option to donate to RAMP.

“We’ve had people come back to river run year after year. We have a great connection with the Rockford Roadrunners. It’s really just a community coming together to walk and run for RAMP and supporting our services which are vital for our community,” says RAMP Development Associate Abby Finley.

