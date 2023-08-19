WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America met again with the major Hollywood studios on Friday, but neither side appears to be any closer to ending the strike, which has spurred protests in Hollywood for the past three months.

In a message to members, the Guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again next week.

The Guild has held talks each of the last four days with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues.

The WGA strike began on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S.

Several upcoming movies have also been delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Auburn High School teacher was taken into custody Friday on grooming charges.
Former Rockford high school teacher charged with grooming
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Transforming neighborhoods struck by violent crime into safe spaces for all is the goal of the...
Rockford Neighborhoods with high crime rates get help from the city
Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved...
Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors
RAEDC, Rockford Chamber of Commerce and Greater Rockford Growth Partnership to merge
Three Rockford economic development agencies join forces

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk
The suspect has been identified as James Richardson Jr., 28, wearing a white shirt and tan...
Amber Alert issued after 2-month-old taken from St. Louis home