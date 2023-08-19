Dangerous heat this week across the Stateline

Stateline (WIFR) - The sun is shining bright outside and by the time we get to next weekend we’ll want it to go away.

Highs today are in the upper 80s as heat is making its approach. Overnight temperatures are going to be very warm as we will only get down to the low 70s.

Sunday has a heat advisory issued for our area as highs are in the lower 90s but our heat index will be around 105°.

We get a brief reprieve Monday as a backdoor cold front off of Lake Michigan enters our area. This lowers our highs to the upper 80s.

Tuesday the heat turns back up with highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday our heat could be record breaking as highs are in the upper 90s and has a possibility of reaching the 100s. The previous 150 years we have only seen 1 day with highs above 100 after August 16th.

Humidity remains high throughout this forecast so expect peak heat indices to remain in the triple digits besides Monday.

Make sure to stay hydrated and safe during this heat wave. Reduce strenuous outdoor activities to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

