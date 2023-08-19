Countdown to kickoff: Belvidere in the restoration phase: ‘Our goal is to keep building this program’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Bucs struggled last season when they went 0-9 and finished in last place in the NIC-10. They’ve only won three games in the last four seasons.

Head coach Tony Ambrogio wants to work on getting better every game. “Our goal is to keep building this program,” Ambrogio says.

Belvidere struggles in getting the roster size they need to compete in the NIC-10, but had a good turnout this season specifically with the large freshman that have joined the team. But their focus is just to improve every day as a team.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.