Countdown to kickoff: Belvidere North’s preseason affected by injuries

The Blue Thunder kickoff against Freeport August 26th
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere North started last season 7-0 until they lost three straight to conclude their season tied for second place in the NIC-10. The Blue Thunder would then lose to Grayslake Central 28-27 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. They haven’t made it past the first round in the past four postseasons. But they look to change that this season.

Head coach Jeff Beck says they’ve been struggling with injuries since the beginning of training camp. “We’re a little banged up right now,” Coach Beck says. They were even affected last season when starting running back, Joseph Brown had a season-ending elbow injury in week five, who’s back and ready to start the season. Some minor injuries have followed them through to training camp but they expect everyone to be ready for their season opener next Saturday.

