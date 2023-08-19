Comfortably cool day with excessive heat on the way

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs were in the mid-70s today with dew points also on the lower end in the mid-50s with a cool breeze.

These are ingredients for a picture perfect day and beautiful end to the week. Saturday will be a warmer day with highs in the mid-80s and an increase in humidity as well. All of the day will remain clear and sunny. You can take advantage of this lovely weather by attending North End City Market or the Winnebago County Fair.

Sunday will be a different situation with excessive heat on the way. Temperatures will ramp up into the mid-90s with a large rise in dew points as well. The day will not only be hot but suffocating to be out in. We are tracking heat index values to reach 110 degrees with little wind. This means hydration and sun protection is vital. Make sure you are staying hydrated and wear sunscreen to protect your skin from any damage. Being out in this level of heat for longer than 20-30 minutes can cause uncomfortable, pushing severe, sun burns depending on how long you are outside for. Try to stay in the shade or inside more of the day.

