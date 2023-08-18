UW Health to host a car seat safety check on August 22

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UW Health experts urge you to keep your kids safe before you buckle them in and stopping by a free car seat inspection next week in Rockford.

The CDC estimates nearly 60% of car seats are misused in a way that can reduce a child’s safety. That’s why safety technicians will make sure car seats are installed properly from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday August 22 at the Wellness Clinic on Marchesano Drive. They will also provide information about recalls. Health experts says now is an ideal time to do it with school starting.

“This is an incredible service to offer to our community. It allows people to come, make sure your kids are safe. Everyone deserves to know that their children are safe and everyone deserves good quality care,” says UW Health NICU Care Coordinator and Social Worker Michelle Strand.

