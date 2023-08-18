Three Rockford economic development agencies join forces

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockford economic development agencies vote to merge - forming the Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce, which will present a more focused approach to growth in our region.

The boards of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, Rockford Area Economic Development Council and the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership voted Thursday on the merger.

“There has been extraordinary work put forth by individuals on all three boards to discuss and debate the options best suited for our businesses and our community overall,” said Jeff Hultman, board chair of the Greater Rockford Growth Partnership. “The merged organization will provide a consolidated and relentless focus on the value proposition to deliver (return on investment) to members, investors and the public sector.”

Members from all of the agencies started talks months ago, and eventually, established subcommittees that worked on how to best consolidate their efforts. The new organization says it came up with the name Greater Rockford Chamber of Commerce after research on the top 25 fastest-growing cities in the United States and evaluating their structures.

Caitlin Pusateri will serve as the interim chief executive officer as the new board does a nationwide search for the position. She is currently the president of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.

The new organization’s board will be made up of members from all three agencies involved.

