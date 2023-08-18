Rockford Neighborhoods with high crime rates get help from the city

By Jake Pearson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Transforming neighborhoods struck by violent crime into safe spaces for all is the goal of the Neighborhood Improvement Initiative.

Recent U.S. Census Bureau numbers show a sobering image: 22% of the Rockford population lives in poverty. Poor living conditions, unsafe neighborhoods and unemployment motivate city leaders to make a change.

“Everybody comes together, like you said, the kids are playing with officers and stuff like that so, this is good for the community and the kids,” said Algenia Graham, who lives near Washington Elementary School.

Through the Neighborhood Improvement Initiative, first responders, charity organizations and city leaders unite to spend one Thursday afternoon a month on fixing issues plaguing neighborhoods in the Rockford area, this time, near Washington Elementary School.

“We’re out there picking up garbage in the neighborhood, we’re trimming trees in the neighborhood, we’re checking on sidewalks, patching potholes, looking at problem properties that may need to be demolished,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.

Data from the U.S. department of justice shows households living at or below the poverty line produce double the rate of violent crime. Leaders say these changes will create the safe neighborhood every family needs.

“I think when you live here most of your life, you don’t see the great things that are around,” said Amy Brewer, Board chair for the Salvation Army in Rockford, “Giving someone a smile, helping open a door, asking your neighbor next door ‘do they need something?’ and if you make an effort, it’ll come back to you.”

Mayor McNamara says the initiative is starting to pay off in its second year.

“I think that’s really critical that we continue to come back to these neighborhoods, we tell them that we care about them, and we want to give them the resources that they need,” said McNamara.

The next Neighborhood Improvement Initiative workday is scheduled for September 14. Crews will work on the Broadway area.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

