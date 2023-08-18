Rockford high school teacher charged with grooming

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Auburn High School teacher was taken into custody Friday on grooming charges.

Marshall Pratt, 61, of Rockford was developed as a suspect after a June investigation involving a teacher having inappropriate contact with a student.

After a review of the facts, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Pratt.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

