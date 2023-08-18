Pritzker signs legislation to help food deserts in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker signs the Illinois Grocery Initiative into law on Friday, investing $20 million into food deserts across the state.

The legislation offers grocers the chance to receive tax credits, grants, and other incentives when they open in areas that currently have no food stores. Lack of food and lack of access is still a huge problem in the area. According to Tabatha Endes-Cruz, CEO of the Rock River Valley Food Pantry, the number of people needing goods is rising.

“From July of 2022 to July of 2023, we have a 153 percent increase in the households coming in and getting food distributions,” she said.

The cost of food items are up and COVID-19 benefits, like SNAP benefits, have gone away. Plus, in certain areas of the Stateline, people travel miles to the nearest grocery stores.

“We make sure that we are located, that our pantries and our distribution sites are located in areas of a food desert, so we are in those areas,” Endes-Cruz said.

However, even with the help of these pantries providing goods to those who can’t afford them, travel is still a problem. In Stephenson County, Board Member Jim Hart says people on Freeport’s east side take cabs, other forms of transportation, and hitch rides, just to get groceries on the west side.

“We have a lot of people who don’t have cars, don’t have transportation, it’s very difficult, very expensive for them to even get to the store,” Hart said.

Hart would love to get more stores to the east side with the use of this new law, but thinks it will require a lot of cooperation within the county to get those grants and incentives.

“We need to get together with the county, with the city, with the Greater Freeport Partnership, and work together and get some packages together to bring somebody in,” he told 23 News.

This piece of legislation is bipartisan, with both sides of the aisle eager to bring grocery stores to all corners of the state.

