Online scams target teenagers

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - One group is targeted most on the internet by scammers and it may not be who people may think. Studies show teenagers fall for internet scams more than any other age group.

Internet scams come in many forms. They’re all-over social media, as well as phone messages and emails.

“I almost click on the Ads,” said 13-year-old Corbin Wise.

As people sit around scrolling away on their phone or computer, Ads for fake products pop up all over in their inbox, phone messages and social media feeds that declare their product is a deal, but it may be a lot more than that.

“For teens, it’s really about online shopping and social media scams,” said Better Business Bureau director Dennis Horton.

While some ignore these scams, others don’t recognize the warning signs.

“You see a teen, you see the cell phone, the smart phone in their hand and they’re online,” Horton said. “They become victims more frequently because they are online so much more frequently.”

He says his biggest fears for teens is identity theft.

“They don’t necessarily look at their credit reports, they may or may not have a bank account, so they don’t know their information has been compromised as being used by scammers for nefarious purposes,” Horton said.

Even if someone doesn’t have a bank account, there are clear indicators that their identity has been stolen,

“All of a sudden they start to receive mail that they do not understand why or they’re getting emails or text messages from businesses that they’ve had no relationship with,” Horton said.

Two teenagers 23 News talked to say they ignore anything that seems sketchy.

“I see things like that all the time but like my heart knows not to press it because it can lead to bad things,” Wise said.

“I don’t want to get like my accounts, social media hacked, you know, I don’t want to get scammed out of $500,” said 13-year-old Lucas Johnson.

Wise says if someone comes across an Ad they may want to click on, put the phone away and take some time to think before going on.

Horton says don’t click on links, don’t respond to text messages from random numbers and never give out too much information like the pin number on a credit card.

