Last day of great weather before heat returns across Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fair weather fans will enjoy today but not the rest of the forecast.

Today we will see mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight is also the last cool night through next week with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday our A/Cs turn on for the long run with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s forcing our A/Cs to remain on.

Sunday will be hot and humid. Highs are in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the mid to upper 70s which elevate our heat index values to the triple digits.

Monday we could see a brief reprieve from the heat as a cold front is trying to form over lake Michigan, potentially lowering our temperatures to the mid 80s. It’s still to early to say if this will form as models are in disagreement. If the cold front does not materialize highs remain in the low 90s.

Next week highs look to be in the 90s until Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.