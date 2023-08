ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A slow increase of clouds this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Partly cloudy tonight with low in the upper 50′s. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs in the middle 80′s. 92 on Sunday with a heat index 101 to 106 degrees. 90′s to play out all next week.

