Explosion reported at gas plant in Tennessee; evacuation ordered near facility

Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County,...
Smoke rises from a facility after a reported explosion at a gas plant in Hickman County, Tennessee, on Friday. (Source: courtesy JD Dotson/WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Authorities have reported there was an explosion Friday morning at a gas plant in Hickman County.

The explosion was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline facility located at 2775 Highway 48.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for a mile-radius around the facility. It’s unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple Hickman County agencies are responding to the explosion, as well as the Nashville Fire Department at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management agency.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved...
Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors
Daniel Sheets, 37, was taken into custody Wednesday in Davis Junction.
Former Dakota teacher faces third arrest warrant involving child pornography
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Winnebago County Fair pageant
New queens crowned at Winnebago County Fair
Owners shared the announcement Monday via social media.
Popular Belvidere restaurant to close after 30 years

Latest News

Good Samaritans rescue man and woman inside car swallowed by sinkhole in Irondequoit on...
Sinkhole swallows car with 2 people
Greater Freeport events
greater freeport events
Marquette Elementary School
back to school at harlem elementary
Born on Aug. 17, 1918, in Tripp, South Dakota, Ray Magstadt’s life has been carefully...
Man celebrating 105th birthday remembers when jobs paid $1 a day