DeKalb welcomes Northern Illinois University students with new mural

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Huskie pride is on full display, thanks to a new mural in DeKalb.

The art piece is a collaboration between Northern Illinois University and the city of DeKalb. It’s located in the Glidden Road underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway.

“By creating this mural along an important gateway to the City and NIU campus, it sends a strong message that DeKalb is Huskie Nation,” said DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes. “The great part of this project is that it can be expanded in the future. With walls stretching 500 feet, there is room for the community to grow the mural with additional imagery.”

Painted by NIU Paint Shop employees and DeKalb Public Works, the mural is adorned by NIU athletics flags mounted along top of walls painted cardinal red, featuring a nine-foot-tall Huskie image and the words “Huskie Nation” and “NIU.”

The collaboration shows the strong bond between the city and the university, says Matt Streb, NIU Chief of Staff. “We are grateful to have partners in the City who are committed to the success of the University and are proud to be a college town.”

The project was funded in part by a T-Mobile Hometown Grant awarded to DeKalb’s Citizen’s Community Enhancement Commission (CCEC) for public art.

