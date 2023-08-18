Countdown to kickoff: Sycamore looks for another season of conference domination

Sycamore suits up for their first game August 25th vs. DeKalb
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WIFR) - Sycamore made a run last season all the way to the semifinals. But they went 12-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play last season and won the Kishwakee River/Interstate 8 Conference. The Spartans have lost only one conference game in the last four years. They look to continue their conference domination this season.

“We want to continue to be successful in conference play”, head coach Joe Ryan says, “it’s tough to win the conference, and that’s always our first goal.”

