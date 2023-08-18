Countdown to kickoff: North Boone focuses on leadership by naming eight captains this season

The Vikings suit up for their first game at Oregon August 25th
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - North Boone is looking to bounce back from a 3-6 season last year. They finished seventh in the Big Northern Conference. Coach Ryan Kelly has a large focus on consistency this season, which he felt they fell short of last season. “Last year at times we looked pretty good, and other times not so much”, Kelly says, “so we just need to find that consistency”. To approach that, Coach wants to just get 1% better every day, “If we focus on the day-to-day stuff the rest of the stuff will fall into place,” Kelly said.

The Vikings have three main themes as a team going into the regular season; family, dedication, and leadership. The emphasis on leadership starts with having a large senior class. One of the things they implemented for that is naming eight seniors, captains this season.“We don’t have to rely on one person, everyone does their part,” Senior Connor McKibben said. “Everyone on the team is a leader,” Senior Dominick Rayas added.

Coach Kelly centers his team around this leadership, “Whether you’re a captain or not you can still be a leader,” Coach says, “It’s about your actions, not a label,” Kelly said.

