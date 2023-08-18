Countdown to kickoff: The Hubs Juniors step into a leadership role

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Hubs are coming off a 9-3 season and were 4-1 in conference play. They made a deep run last season as they made it to the quarter-finals. Their season ended in a tough loss to Wheaton St. Francis 35-16.

Although they didn’t make it past the quarterfinals, this was an improvement from the 2021 season, and in 2020 they only won one game.

This season Coach Kyle Kissack talked about how well the team gelled due to the experience they have from playing together from a young age. “We’ve got a great group of kids. We’re just very fortunate, these kids are all friends and spend a lot of time together”, Coach Kissack said.

But Coach mentions one thing that stands out about this group, “they compete so hard against each other,” Coach says, “So friends competing against friends, makes practice an enjoyable environment.”

A small senior class has motivated the larger junior class to step up into those leadership roles this season. “Senior class is a little bit smaller this year so I think a lot of juniors have stood up and took that leadership role and really built the team up,” says Junior Kaiden Morris.

