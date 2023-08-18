911 text service returns to Rock County

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - 911 emergency text services are back in rock county, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Department.

The service began in 2015, and after a brief hiatus, is back and fully operational. Officials remind residents that texting 911 is not meant to replace calling, but if you are hard of hearing or find yourself in a situation where it isn’t safe to call, this is an alternative way to reach emergency help.

All users need to do is type 911 in the ‘to’ box of their text messaging app and type their message.

Visit the Rock County Communications Center site for more information.

