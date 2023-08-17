Town of Turtle resident recalls seeing police presence the day Christopher Miller’s body was found

TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The small Rock County community of Turtle is shocked to learn that Christopher Miller’s body was discovered in a vacant home in their neighborhood.

Only about 2,400 people live in the Town of Turtle near Beloit and one neighbor said he’s never seen anything like Sunday’s recovery during the 18 years he’s lived in the small town.

Troy Johnson lives less than one mile away from the house where 28-year-old Christopher Miller of Madison was found dead on Sunday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous tipster found Miller’s body inside the empty house and called them to the scene.

Johnson he saw officers at the house Sunday, but didn’t know why. He didn’t learn that Miller’s body had been found until NBC15 News broke the story on Monday.

Johnson said he did not know the home was abandoned because he drives by it daily and said the lawn stays relatively maintained.

”All of us feel shocked that something like this would happen here in the Town of Turtle,” he said. “Just knowing that we’re vulnerable to things that happen like this now is a little disconcerting.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s office emailed out a 15-page timeline detailing heir search for Miller including twelve days of searching, meetings with Miller’s family, K-9 involvement and the use of a drone on S Creek Road, which was where Miller was eventually found. The entire timeline can be found here.

According to the timeline, the clothing found on the body matched Miller’s description along with other evidence not disclosed in the timeline.

