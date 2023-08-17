Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors

Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved eatery that has been a downtown staple in the city of murals.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Fans of Lung Fung, The Shortline and the Firebox may be saddened this week as closing signs have been put in the window of each restaurant and owners have taken to social media to post about their stores closure.

Lung Fung on North State St. has been open seven days a week for the last three decades. Kok Hwang, Lung Fung’s owner, says it is time to hang up his apron and retire.

“Thank you to all my customers. They supported me for 30 years,” said Hwang, “My kid gets to go to school and college. I love this town.”

Retirement is not the reason for closure for two other Belvidere restaurants. The Firebox and the Shortline are a conjoined pair of restaurants that opened five years ago. According to the owner, Russell Caldwell, too many forces were at play, and they were out of his control.

“We just have a perfect storm of an economy that is slowing down,” said Caldwell, “The labor force is very, very tight right now. We have extremely high food costs still in the restaurant world and then you put Chrysler on top of that, when the Chrysler plant closed, we still haven’t recouped from that.”

Mayor of the city of murals Clint Morris says he is hopeful for the future, saying he thinks closing stores won’t become a pattern.

“One time, we had over 5,000 employees at Stellantis on three shifts. I’m sure that was a significant part of all of our restaurant’s business,” said Morris, “I also am optimistic that somebody else will open a business here.”

Belvidere’s Lung Fung location will close on September 10. The second Lung Fung location near Cherry Vale Mall will remain open.

The Firebox and The Shortline closed on August 15. Although they will no longer serve food on a regular basis, the Firehouse will offer on and off-site catering services. The restaurant will also offer the building as a rentable venue space for parties and weddings.

