Summer temperatures return with a vengeance this weekend for the Stateline

By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Stateline (WIFR) - Enjoy the great weather while we have it. Highs today and tomorrow reach the upper 70s with low humidity.

Overnight temperatures tonight will be in the lower 50s with clear skies.

Friday night lows are a little warmer in the upper 50s.

Saturday is when we first start to see some heat return as highs reach the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

The heat and humidity kick up a notch on Sunday as highs will be in the mid 90s with dewpoints in the low 70s. Heat index values could reach upper 90s with a few places reaching triple digits.

Heat remains through next week with our first day under 90° highs wont be until Friday.

