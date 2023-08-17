Stormy morning start with a perfect day to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We began the day with winds up tp 20 mph and some strong storms in the area.

Most of these storms were in the northern Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties bringing strong winds, lightning, heavy rainfall and nickel size hail. Although this cell of storms moved rather quickly off to the northwest, more storms sat in the Mt. Morris area where they did build up on strength and head east toward Dixon and DeKalb.

Luckily these storms also moved quickly to the Chicago-Indiana region and left us with beautiful, blue skies instead.

The rest of Thursday will be sitting warm in the upper-70s but winds could ramp up between 15-20 mph. The night will grow tad-bit more cool but still comfortable. Perfect night for dinner on the dock which kicks off at 7 p.m.

The rest of the week and start to the weekend will not only be a sunny one, but a hot one as well. We begin to make our way into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.