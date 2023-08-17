Stormy morning start with a perfect day to follow

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We began the day with winds up tp 20 mph and some strong storms in the area.

Most of these storms were in the northern Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties bringing strong winds, lightning, heavy rainfall and nickel size hail. Although this cell of storms moved rather quickly off to the northwest, more storms sat in the Mt. Morris area where they did build up on strength and head east toward Dixon and DeKalb.

Luckily these storms also moved quickly to the Chicago-Indiana region and left us with beautiful, blue skies instead.

The rest of Thursday will be sitting warm in the upper-70s but winds could ramp up between 15-20 mph. The night will grow tad-bit more cool but still comfortable. Perfect night for dinner on the dock which kicks off at 7 p.m.

The rest of the week and start to the weekend will not only be a sunny one, but a hot one as well. We begin to make our way into the 90s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners shared the announcement Monday via social media.
Popular Belvidere restaurant to close after 30 years
Chris Miller's family has more questions after his body is discovered
Christopher Miller’s family has more questions after his body is discovered
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved...
Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors
Freeport Det. Justin Holden
Freeport finds success recovering illegal guns

Latest News

Kayleigh's Thursday morning forecast - 08/17/2023
Kayleigh's Thursday morning forecast - 08/17/2023
A second line of showers and storms may re-develop toward sunrise.
Showers, t-storms possible overnight or early Thursday
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 8/16/2023
Great weather before summer returns for Rockford
Great weather before summer temperatures return for Rockford