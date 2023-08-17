Showers, t-storms possible overnight or early Thursday
Extremely pleasant regime to return immediately
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As late summer weather goes, it doesn’t get much better than what we’ve seen these past two days.
Sunshine’s been in no short supply, temperatures have been seasonable, and humidity levels have been low. For the most part, that trend is to continue for at least another few days, though there’s a brief speed bump standing in the way.
A cold front is approaching the area from the northwest Wednesday evening. Ahead of it, showers and thunderstorms, some severe, have been roaming through portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Signs point to this activity reaching us with at least one, and perhaps two lines of storms well after midnight. Current model projections have one round of storms coming through between 2:00 and 4:00am, with a second round sweeping through between roughly 5:00 and 7:00am.
Thankfully, the timing of storms’ arrival is not one that lends itself to any organized severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the severe weather threat well to our northwest.
From there, gorgeous weather is to follow. Sunshine is to dominate both Thursday and Friday, with northwesterly winds keeping temperatures in the upper 70s both days.
Changes get underway Saturday as winds shift back to the south. That’ll allow temperatures to rebound into the upper 80s to near 90°.
That’s to be the first of several days in the 90s. Current modeling has 90°+ temperatures in the Stateline through at least next Thursday.
As for rainfall, those chances appear to be next to nothing following whatever we get overnight or early Thursday morning. We’re likely, if not certain to be dry through at least Monday, and there are signs our next rain may be a good ten days away!
