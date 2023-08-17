Showers, t-storms possible overnight or early Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As late summer weather goes, it doesn’t get much better than what we’ve seen these past two days.

Sunshine’s been in no short supply, temperatures have been seasonable, and humidity levels have been low. For the most part, that trend is to continue for at least another few days, though there’s a brief speed bump standing in the way.

A cold front is approaching the area from the northwest Wednesday evening. Ahead of it, showers and thunderstorms, some severe, have been roaming through portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Signs point to this activity reaching us with at least one, and perhaps two lines of storms well after midnight. Current model projections have one round of storms coming through between 2:00 and 4:00am, with a second round sweeping through between roughly 5:00 and 7:00am.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second line of showers and storms may re-develop toward sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms should be out of here no later that 7:00 Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, the timing of storms’ arrival is not one that lends itself to any organized severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center keeps the severe weather threat well to our northwest.

Storms will be weakening on approach, which means there's really no threat for severe weather. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From there, gorgeous weather is to follow. Sunshine is to dominate both Thursday and Friday, with northwesterly winds keeping temperatures in the upper 70s both days.

Sunshine is to dominate the vast majority of our Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine is on tap Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Changes get underway Saturday as winds shift back to the south. That’ll allow temperatures to rebound into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Sunshine returns Saturday, though southerly breezes will really crank up the heat. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s to be the first of several days in the 90s. Current modeling has 90°+ temperatures in the Stateline through at least next Thursday.

As for rainfall, those chances appear to be next to nothing following whatever we get overnight or early Thursday morning. We’re likely, if not certain to be dry through at least Monday, and there are signs our next rain may be a good ten days away!

That's it for rain for at least the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The next week and a half could be quite dry, with our rain early Thursday morning perhaps the only rain to come during that span. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

