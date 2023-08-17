Rockford ‘Learning to Grow’ program sprouts success

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two dozen kids at the Grove at Keith Creek grew herbs, veggies, and fruits thanks to Grace United Methodist and other local churches. The junior gardeners buzzed with excitement as they celebrated their summer bounty and hard work they put into their garden.

The children invited their families to visit the garden and pick fresh vegetables. They celebrated with homemade cookies, lemonade, bubbles, games, and a garden tour. All of the fruits and vegetables were planted by the kids who also maintain the garden.

Lead coordinator of the garden program, Donnette Nailor, put together the Learning to Grow program four years ago. Organizers say the goal of the program is to learn teamwork, kindness and the science behind the growing process.

Nailor said, “Making sure that kids know about really healthy foods and being able to produce it and have access to it. I think that is a really important thing for our community to have those places around the community to do that.”

Leaders said before the program started most of the kids had never tried fruits and vegetables.

“One of my friends here said, ‘Gosh I didn’t think I liked vegetables but now I do’ so that was a success,” she said.

The junior gardeners said they now love vegetables and feel healthier.

The church hopes to continue programs with the children at the Grove and provide transportation to and from church events and services.

