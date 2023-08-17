New queens crowned at Winnebago County Fair

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are new Fair Queens in town after Wednesday night’s Winnebago County Fair pageant.

Fallon Perry, 17, is a girl scout, bowler, softball player and incoming senior at Jefferson High School. She took home the Fair Queen crown.

Anastasia McKenzie, 12, took home the Junior Miss crown after passing on a question in the final round last year. The Ukraine native came to the U.S. in 2020.

Perry won a $1,000 scholarship and McKenzie won $500.

Miss Winnebago County Fair 2022 says the pageant has a lot of glitz and glamour, but it’s about much more than that.

“There’s also the amount of compassion and friendships, you know, you go backstage and yeah, it’s a little hectic but there’s girls cheering each other on,” said Lila Sloan, last year’s queen. “Once you’re crowned you also have these lovely ladies that are gonna be there besides you throughout your year.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.