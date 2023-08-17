New queens crowned at Winnebago County Fair

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are new Fair Queens in town after Wednesday night’s Winnebago County Fair pageant.

Fallon Perry, 17, is a girl scout, bowler, softball player and incoming senior at Jefferson High School. She took home the Fair Queen crown.

Anastasia McKenzie, 12, took home the Junior Miss crown after passing on a question in the final round last year. The Ukraine native came to the U.S. in 2020.

Perry won a $1,000 scholarship and McKenzie won $500.

Miss Winnebago County Fair 2022 says the pageant has a lot of glitz and glamour, but it’s about much more than that.

“There’s also the amount of compassion and friendships, you know, you go backstage and yeah, it’s a little hectic but there’s girls cheering each other on,” said Lila Sloan, last year’s queen. “Once you’re crowned you also have these lovely ladies that are gonna be there besides you throughout your year.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners shared the announcement Monday via social media.
Popular Belvidere restaurant to close after 30 years
Chris Miller's family has more questions after his body is discovered
Christopher Miller’s family has more questions after his body is discovered
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Monroe is being held without bond.
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Rockford 10-year-old pleads not guilty
Freeport Det. Justin Holden
Freeport finds success recovering illegal guns

Latest News

Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved...
Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors
Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved...
Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors
Neighbors shocked by Christopher Miller body discovery
Town of Turtle resident recalls seeing police presence the day Christopher Miller’s body was found
Pritzker signed the bill into law on August 14th
New Illinois bill excuses students from school for work-based learning events