Mobile Bible Exhibit in Rockford shares the history of sacred texts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Slavic Baptist Church mobile stops in Rockford as part of a traveling exhibition that showcases hundreds of historical features.

Hour-long tours will be given from noon to 7 p.m., August 17-20 at Total Faith Community Church on Perryville Road, where the truck will be stationed. Admission to the exhibit is free of charge.

The mobile Bible exhibitors work with local churches as a tool for community outreach and biblical education.

“We’ve had pastors walk through, and the thing is, we would like to tell the pastor, “Please, walk through this truck,” and they’re like “well, we’ve read the Bible so many times, what do we not know about it?” Timothy Ionkin, exhibition tour guide says. “And when they walk through, at the end of the tour, they’re like, “wow, thank you so much because there is so much we still didn’t know.”

Tours cover the history of the Bible, from Mount Sinai to the present day. Educational posters, maps and historical artifacts immerse visitors in the traveling educational experience. An impressive collection of Bibles line the shelves, each book telling its own unique narrative. Visitors can even step inside an Indiana Jones movie by setting their eyes on a replica of the Ark of the Covenant.

“The rooms are set up almost in a timeline,” Ionkin says. “Then you’ve got Christian persecution, underground Bible, then you got Bible distributions and so on. There’s so many topics we can go through.”

A non-profit missionary organization started the moving exhibition in 2016 and has accumulated more than 100 thousand visitors since. Even with a short break during the pandemic in 2020, the truck has made it all over the United States. The individuals who run the exhibit hope that anyone from anywhere in the country can take the time to stop by. Their primary goal: spread the word of the Gospel to as many people as possible.

Ionkin says that people from all walks of life and backgrounds visit the truck. Different denominations and religions often walk through and speak with him about their own beliefs and opinions. Talking with these diverse crowds, no matter how their beliefs compare to his, are conversations worth having as both parties get to learn from each other.

To register a tour, or see where the Bible Mobile is headed next, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.