IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at gun range

An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources tell Arizona's Family. (Source: KPHO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An agent with the IRS is dead after being accidentally shot by another agent during a training exercise Thursday at a federal gun range, according to officials.

KPHO reports a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incident occurred at its gun range in the Phoenix area. The gun range was reportedly being utilized by multiple federal agencies at the time of the shooting through an interagency agreement.

A spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured.

Authorities have not immediately responded to KPHO’s requests for further information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owners shared the announcement Monday via social media.
Popular Belvidere restaurant to close after 30 years
Down to their final bites, three Belvidere restaurants are set to close, including a beloved...
Three Belvidere restaurants announce they are closing their doors
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Chris Miller's family has more questions after his body is discovered
Christopher Miller’s family has more questions after his body is discovered
Freeport Det. Justin Holden
Freeport finds success recovering illegal guns

Latest News

FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
GreenPal allows homeowners to list their lawns, service date and lawn care needs on the app or...
GreenPal lawn care app expands into Rockford
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast