IL Rt. 2 detour through Ogle, Winnebago counties ends Aug. 18

(WIFR) - A portion of the IL-2 construction project is set to finish this Friday.

Drivers who use IL-2 between IL-72 in Byron and Beltline Road in Rockford will no longer be detoured due to road work.

The detour on this portion of the road ends Friday, Aug. 18.

Road patching is underway and drivers will see daily intermittent lane closures with flaggers during the week, but access to homes and businesses along the route remain open. Drivers should remain aware of flaggers, alert for traffic changes and allow extra time for trips through the area.

The $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by October 31.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow @IDOTDistrict2 on Twitter/X or IDOT’s traveler information map.

