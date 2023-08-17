GreenPal lawn care app expands into Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Homeowners now have a free app they can use to find local and affordable lawn care professionals in a contactless way.

GreenPal allows homeowners to list their lawns, service date and lawn care needs on the app or through their website. Then pre-screened lawn care professionals bid on the property based on Google Street and aerial images and other details from the homeowner. Finally, homeowners choose the best one for their lawn based on ratings, reviews pictures of their work and more.

The lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the homeowner’s lawn upon completion of their work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

William Peyatt runs his business Stateline Cityscapes through GreenPal. He says this platform is an efficient way for homeowners to find local, safe and reliable lawn care at a price they can afford.

“When GreenPal first started, it was slow, but it’s definitely grown over the last couple of seasons. People are more aware of it, becoming more comfortable with it. Vendors have more reviews, so people are going to be able to see the background of the vendors and becoming more comfortable with the vendors of the area,” says Peyatt.

Co-Founder Gene Caballero has been in the landscaping business for most of his life. He says it wasn’t until he worked in tech sales when he realized the need to connect homeowners and landscaping professionals.

“I knew that if homeowners were allowing people to sleep on their couch for money (Airbnb) or going to allow a stranger to pick them up (Uber, Lyft), then they would do the same with lawn care,” says Caballero. “If it wasn’t for the landscaping professionals that provide the great services GreenPal wouldn’t be where it is.”

Caballero says people older than 60 years old are the key demographic for this service because they could be vulnerable to health risks and could benefit from the app’s safety and convenience.

GreenPal is in more than 48 states and has more than one million homeowners and more than 45,000 landscaping professionals using the platform.

A landing page for Rockford homeowners is available here.

