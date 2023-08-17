Former Dakota teacher faces third felony involving child pornography

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Daniel Sheets, 37, was arrested Wednesday in Davis Junction on five more counts of child pornography and unauthorized video taping that investigators say took place in July 2019.

With the help of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Stephenson County deputies arrested Sheets at a home in Davis Junction. He was out on bond from an arrest involving similar charges on Aug. 2 and a second round of charges filed Aug. 3.

Sheets was taken to the Stephenson County Jail. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The former Dakota High School teacher and coach was arrested in early August on three counts of child pornography and two counts of unauthorized videotaping from October 2021.

According to Stephenson County deputies, Sheets was placed on administrative leave after the district became aware of the police report. They believe additional students in the Dakota School District have information about the allegations and that additional criminal charges are likely to be filed.

Current or former students are encouraged to come forward with information about Sheets by contacting the sheriff’s office Investigations Division at 815-235-8252.

