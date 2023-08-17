Conference realignment, football preview, and Bill Baker’s retirement lead jam-packed NIU fall sports media day

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - NIU Athletic Director Sean T. Frazier kicked off the 2023-24 athletic calendar as NIU held its annual fall media preseason press conference Tuesday. Frazier spoke about the focus on the Division I transformational committee, the transfer portal, NIL (name, image, and likeness), and conference alignment.

The conference realignment discussion comes off the heels of six PAC-12 schools leaving the conference, setting the stage for the conference to only have four schools in 2024.

“If someone were to say, that a major power five conference (the PAC-12) would cease to be in existence, I would say ‘Oh my goodness, what has happened to college athletics?’” Frazier said, “But in 96 hours, we saw just that.”

“There’s no such thing as staying still, you’re either moving forward, or you’re moving back,” Frazier said. “The great news being the MAC...is the most stable conference in the country, especially FBS conferences.”

Among the group of five conferences (AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Sun Belt) the MAC has the longest active streak of not losing a full-time member (Marshall, 2005). The streak is the third-longest among all FBS conferences behind only the Big Ten and SEC.

“The MAC has the secret sauce of knowing who they are,” Frazier said.

“I think if you’re going to add, you got to have to add value,” Frazier said. “So what does that look like? Is it tv, is it market, is it recruiting base? All of that matrix goes into the blender and it has to spit back out to say ‘this is the right thing for us to do.’”

Afterward, football head coach Thomas Hammock spoke about the upcoming season as the team opens its year at Boston College on September 2. According to Coach Hammock, things have looked sharp so far in fall camp as the team comes off a 3-9 year where the Huskies were projected to repeat as MAC champions.

“We really haven’t had a bad practice or a day where you walked off the field and thought ‘We really didn’t take advantage of that opportunity,’” Hammock said.

There’s also been a focus on building depth and staying healthy as NIU was hampered by numerous injuries in 2022.

“I like where we’re at from a depth perspective, I like where we’re at from a leadership perspective,” Hammocks said, “and to me, we are a veteran team, these guys have been through a lot, seen a lot, through the ups and downs and everything in-between.”

That veteran presence begins at QB as 25-year-old Rocky Lombardi slides in under center for his last year in Dekalb.

“Is he 25?” Hammock said. “Really, wow, didn’t know that, I thought he was 23...yeah 18 plus seven (seasons) that’s 25, makes sense, that’s good math.”

“He (Lombardi) still carries himself like a young guy, you can tell by the haircut, the mullet, I really get a kick out of it” Hammock continued. “But from a coaches standpoint, he’s very mature, he’s a coach on the field, he’s very competitive, he’s a leader, guys respect him, and he’s playing his butt off.”

To wrap up the afternoon, NIU announced that play-by-play broadcaster Bill Baker will retire following the 2023-24 season. Baker has been the voice of NIU Athletics since 1980 and has called 507 NIU football games (only missing one during his tenure) and over 1,200 basketball games.

“When the late (NIU Athletic Director) Dr. Bob Brigham and his assistant, Jerry Ippoliti, hired me in May of 1980, they both emphasized that they were looking for stability and longevity in their broadcast voice,” Baker said. “Gentlemen, I think you got your money’s worth.”

