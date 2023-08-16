Truck used in South Beloit dispensary burglary located

A new marijuana dispensary opens its doors in the Stateline.
A new marijuana dispensary opens its doors in the Stateline.(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police recovered a pickup truck Tuesday used to smash into a cannabis dispensary in early August.

South Beloit Police say the white GMC pickup was reported stolen out of Harvard, Ill.

The burglary happened just before 5:30 a.m. on August 2.

Three people were caught on surveillance video using the stolen truck to back into Sunnyside Dispensary on First Ranger Drive.

The suspects didn’t get away with much, thanks to the building’s security system, but police are still trying to identify the people involved, “we still need assistance in identifying the subject seen wearing the grey sweatshirt and black pants,” police stated in part via social media.

A video of the suspects is available on the South Beloit Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe is being held without bond.
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Rockford 10-year-old pleads not guilty
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Drug bust
Rockford man faces drug charges after Andrews Street bust
Rockford City Council shuts down realtor/singer
Rockford City Council members say they turned away realtor/singer because of a poor resume

Latest News

Owners shared the announcement Monday via social media.
Popular Belvidere restaurant to close after 30 years
Rockford Public Library
RPS students outside Rockford tax district now eligible for library cards
The crime stats continue to show a trend in declining violent crimes overall
Rockford crime statistics show improvements
Even if it seems like we have had plenty of rain lately, some farmers near the Stateline are...
Counties near the Stateline won’t be receiving emergency funds for summer drought