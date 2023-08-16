Truck used in South Beloit dispensary burglary located

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police recovered a pickup truck Tuesday used to smash into a cannabis dispensary in early August.

South Beloit Police say the white GMC pickup was reported stolen out of Harvard, Ill.

The burglary happened just before 5:30 a.m. on August 2.

Three people were caught on surveillance video using the stolen truck to back into Sunnyside Dispensary on First Ranger Drive.

The suspects didn’t get away with much, thanks to the building’s security system, but police are still trying to identify the people involved, “we still need assistance in identifying the subject seen wearing the grey sweatshirt and black pants,” police stated in part via social media.

A video of the suspects is available on the South Beloit Police Department Facebook page.

