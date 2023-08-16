RPS students outside Rockford tax district now eligible for library cards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public Library (RPL) will now give Rockford Public School District students living outside the Rockford tax district a library card thanks to the Illinois Cards for Kids Act.

Students excluded from library services can obtain a library card based on income eligibility guidelines. Any RPS 205 student, 5-13 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to sign up. Photo identification with current address, proof of income and verification of RPS 205 school attendance is needed to receive the library card.

Any student 14 years of age or older may be issued a card if they have a photo ID (school ID, state ID, Passport, etc.), proof of address, verification of their attending RPS 205 school, proof of parent/guardian income and the Free Student Certification Form signed by a parent/legal guardian. The form is available to pick up at any Rockford library branch

Acceptable proof of income includes a recent tax return or recent pay stub and acceptable proof of address includes a current utility bill or a delivered piece of mail.

