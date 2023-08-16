Rockford crime statistics show improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The latest trends in Rockford show several areas of improvement but some call other components of the report, concerning.

“We have not seen fewer people at the Family Peace Center and so we remain busy,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, Rockford Family Peace Center executive director.

Almost every single area of the Rockford Police Department’s crime statistics from January to July 2022 in comparison to 2023 shows improvements. Two of the sections are slight. Auto thefts have decreased by 1% and domestic violence crimes have fallen 2.6%.

“Domestic violence is down a couple of points,” Cacciapaglia said. “In other points of the year, it’s actually up a couple of points.”

The crime stats continue to show a trend in declining violent crimes overall. In 2017, 2,418 violent crimes were committed, 35% of those domestic related. In 2022, the year ended with 2,149 violent crimes, 38% being domestic related.

“We want to see these numbers go up, we want our community to feel safe in calling and engaging with the police department and our criminal justice system,” Cacciapaglia said.

2022 saw the most auto thefts in the last five years with 783. So far this year, there’s been 455. State Farm agent Danna Krischke says her office handles stolen car claims monthly.

“Every 2-4 weeks we are personally seeing (theft claims) in our office,” she said.

Krischke recommends everyone should double check to see if they have the right coverage.

“Make sure that you do have comprehensive protection on your vehicle,” she said.

From the January to July data, the only section that wasn’t positive was guns recovered, which dropped 19%.

