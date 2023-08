BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A staple restaurant in downtown Belvidere announces plans to close.

Owners of Lung Fung Chinese Restaurant say the last day open will be September 10. They shared the news via social media on Monday:

The Lung Fung 2 restaurant on South Perryville Road near the Cherry Vale Mall will remain open, owners say.

